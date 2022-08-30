CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Brookville woman will receive a “Saved by the Helmet” award on Tuesday, August 30.

The “Saved by the Helmet” award is given to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet, said Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Julietta Lifka of Brookville will receive the award.

According to Motorcycle Ohio, on July 13, Lifka crashed into a concrete barrier on I-75 in Moraine when a semi tried to merge into her lane. Lifka was thrown from the motorcycle and she tumbled 50 feet down the highway. Motorcycle Ohio said she was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries because she was wearing safety gear, including a helmet.

During the presentation of the award, Lifka will receive a certificate and a new replacement helmet.

The presentation will take place at the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.