Brookville volunteers seeking fabric donations to make masks

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers in Brookville who are sewing masks need your help. The group is running low on fabric and are looking for donations.
They have over 3,000 requests that need to be filled and are searching for 100 percent quilters fabric in the wake of fabric store closures.
Materials can be sent to the following locations:
- Trinity Lutheran Church at 25 Westbrook Rd, Brookville, OH 45309
- 9 Terrace Park Blvd, Brookville, OH 45309
- 11572 Air Hill Rd, Brookville, OH 45309
Those interested can also make a monetary donation through Venmo by searching for @BrookvilleMasks.
