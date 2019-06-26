Brookville to fix dangerous intersections near school district

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation awarded a nearly $313,000 grant to the City of Brookville.

The money will go towards improving the safety of several intersections near the school district.

This comes as roughly 60 percent of Blue Devil parents asked the city and school district to make improvements.

“When school is in, this street is lined,” said Carol Duke, a Brookville resident.

Westbrook, Western, Johnsville-Brookville and Blue Pride roads will see new crosswalks, more lights, added curbs and more school zone signs by 2022.

Several residents told 2 NEWS reporter Ethan Fitzgerald that kids will often cut through yards as they come and go to school. Most residents didn’t have a problem with it because they want the kids to stay out of the road. Curb room is scarce around the high school as well.

“It’s hard if your in the neighborhood back behind this. It’s hard to come through because there’s no sidewalk,” said Mark Schwab.

“Our hope is that once the project is completed, more students and families will walk or bike to and from school,” said Sonja Keaton, the interim City Manager of Brookville.

The intersection of Western and Westbrook will see new perpendicular crosswalks. This comes after 27-year-old Courtney Jonker was hit and killed by a Rumpke trash truck in April.

In a tight knit community, the grant means a lot.

“It makes me feel safer. It makes me feel like the kids will be safer,” said Duke.

