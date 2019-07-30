Brookville Superintendent optimistic about tornado repairs

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Brookville Local Schools say they are optimistic that the school year will start on time now that tornado damage repairs are wrapping up.

Brookville Superintendent Tim Hopkins tells 2 NEWS that one of the biggest projects, replacing a roof, has been completed. Final touches are being done on other repairs this week.

The district hopes to have everything up and running over the next few days.

Hopkins says he expects more information on their progress to be released later this week.

