Brookville Sewing Angels donate 2,500 masks to DPS after mask charge reversal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A quick reversal from Dayton Public Schools after the district announced they would be charging some students for a mask if they came to school without one. But an hour later, that post was removed.

Through emails with staff members 2 NEWS confirmed the post was taken down after the district got a call from the state saying they would some masks — now the district won’t be charging students.

However, a Brookeville resident is ensuring any student who needs a mask will get one made by her team of sewing angels.

“Paying for masks you forgot or lost or didn’t get washed, whatever it is, that’s just silly.” said Valerie Thorn, organizer of Brookville Sewing Angels.

Thorn said she saw DPS’s post deciding to charge students for masks and it inspired her to help those in need. Over the course of the pandemic, her team of 75 volunteers has made over 27,000 masks and now they will be donating 2,500 to DPS students.

“There’s too many people who haven’t gotten back to work, or even if they did, they’re living paycheck to paycheck,” Thorn said. “A few dollars a week is a lot to some of them, so the masks are sitting here, fulfilling a need and saving lives one stitch at a time.”

Before the post was deleted, it stated DPS would begin charging 50 cents per mask to students in grades 7-12 if they didn’t bring one to school starting Sept. 13. In their most recent post, DPS said the statement was deleted within an hour after getting a call from the state that they would help supply masks for students.

One parent said she was shocked at DPS’s decision because she’s aware of other families still struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic.

“I would’ve rather preferred they ask for parents or volunteers to have a mask drive or something,” said Shamika Lee, a DPS parent . “Like how they do the can drive, do a mask drive if parents and organizations can donate masks, but charging the kids or families is crazy.”

If you are a parent in need of masks from the Brookville Sewing Angels, those details are still being ironed out but we’ll keep you up to date.