Brookville schools starting on time following completion of tornado repairs

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brookville schools will start on time this year now that all major tornado repairs have been made, including the replacement of a roof.

The school year will begin Thursday, August 15.

School officials say dates for orientations, open houses, and schedule pick ups remain the same.

The school would like to thank everyone for their support as they recovered from the tornadoes.

