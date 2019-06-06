Brookville residents wait on damage repairs following tornado
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - "We could feel the walls pulsating in and out and then it was gone," Shirley Behm, a Brookville resident, said.
"The tornado picked up the roof and all in one piece. We never did find it," Pam Weaver Brookville resident.
Memories from last week's tornado are still fresh in the mind of people in Brookville. All around the neighborhood, there are reminders of how devastating the storm was.
"It was the scariest thing of my life," Weaver said.
Through the tragedy, neighbors are getting to know each other more than they ever have.
"We've talked to more neighbors that we didn't really know because everybody is out working. Now, you get to talk to people you don't normally talk to," Behm said.
Now, starts the road to recovery. People waiting on damages to be repaired know they'll have to be patient.
"There are hundreds and hundreds of people so the builders are swamped now," Weaver said.
Weaver said while she still has her home, she understands how others feel. She lost her home to a fire 25 years ago.
"As bad as I feel about what I have lost, it is nothing compared to what my neighbors and friends have lost," Weaver said.
Behm believes they're all still here through grace and mercy. She calls their survival a blessing.
"If you lost something you can't recover, at least we still got our memories," Behm.
