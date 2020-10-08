Brookville residents asked to consider two levies on Nov. 3 ballot

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — When voters in Brookville go to the polls, they’ll be asked to consider two separate issues. The city has a levy for parks and recreational facilities and another for streets, roads and bridges. Each of them would last five years.

If passed, the $4.62 million levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $162 annually.

“They [residents] all know that the need is there. It’s just ahh going to the ballot box and saying here’s my vote you got it,” said Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner.

He said approving the levy would help free up money that could be spent elsewhere. “All of the funds come out of our general funds and with the covid and businesses we had leave the area our general fund is taking a financial hit,” he said.

Brookville also has a $1.16 million levy for parks and recreation that would add an additional $46 annually. Some say they’ll support the levy because the parks are popular destinations.

“I still come in the winter and drink my coffee with the heater on,” said Carolyn Haney, who lives in Brookville. “We want new and added playground equipment but it’s difficult right now.”