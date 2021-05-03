Brookville Police asking for community help locating missing man

BROOKEVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Brookville Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a man who went missing Wednesday, April 28.

Martin Phipps, 52, was last seen by his wife Wednesday at 2 p.m. as he was leaving the house in a 2016 Toyota Highlander. Phipps was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark colored pants and dark brown Georgia Shoe Company deck shoes.

Phipps walks with a cane due to a recent motorcycle accident and has a scar on his left bicep. He is 5’11”, roughly 212 lbs., with blue eyes and gray hair.

Police said that his immediate family and siblings have been contacted about this and have not heard from him since April 28.

If you have seen him or have any information, please call the Brookville Police Department at 937-833-2001 or Englewood Dispatch at 937-833-4357.

This is a developing story