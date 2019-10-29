Brookville manufacturing facility to close, 100+ layoffs planned

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A manufacturer in Brookville plans to close its doors next year, resulting in more than 100 layoffs.

In a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, IMI Precision Engineering says it will close its facility on Carr Drive in May, eliminating 109 jobs.

The news comes months after the Payless ShoeSource distribution center in Brookville shut down, which cost the city hundreds of jobs.

The closure comes as a surprise to city officials, according to Sonja Keaton, Brookville city manager.

“With the closure of Payless and IMI-Norgren, you’re looking at a little over 600 employees that we lost within a year’s time frame,” Keaton said.

The loss of two of Brookville’s biggest employers is a major blow to the city’s income tax revenue, Keaton said.

“We’re basically just maintaining our services,” she explained. “We’ve cut back on any of our capital projects.”

City officials are working with the property owners to try to recruit new businesses, Keaton said.

Officials with Montgomery County Business Services are able to help affected employees find new jobs, said Michael Zimmerman, public information officer.

“We will actually go out to the site and work with those people one-on-one, and then as the layoffs are occurring, we’ll continue to work with them until they find employment,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman encourages employees being laid off to visit the county’s Job Center on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton.

Some community members told 2 NEWS they remain optimistic about Brookville’s future.

Last month, Montgomery County officials confirmed they’re working with General Motors on plans to build a new facility in Brookville, which would bring around 100 new jobs.

“When you’re losing 100 jobs, you’re looking at all of the businesses that are going to be affected by it,” said James Neff, a former Brookville resident who lives in Lewisburg. “But I presume that there’s going to be more growth.”

In its letter to state officials, IMI Precision Engineering says the layoffs will begin in January and be completed by May. Employees are set to receive severance packages.

2 NEWS has reached out to IMI Precision Engineering, and we are still waiting to hear back.

