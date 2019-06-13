Brookville man’s car pulled from river, remains found inside

ABERDEEN, Ohio (WDTN) – A car registered to a Brookville man who went missing in 2006 was pulled from the Ohio River on Wednesday, with human remains found inside.

On Wednesday, June 12, law enforcement and Ohio Task Force 1 recovered two cars from the Ohio River Near the Aberdeen boat ramp.

Upon initial observation of one of the vehicles, possible human remains were found inside.

The car was taken to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Thursday, and the remains were recovered.

Additional testing will have to be performed by the Montgomery County Crime Lab before the identity can be confirmed, however, the vehicle was registered to Jesse Flaugher, of Brookville, who was reported missing in 2006.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The Aberdeen Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Coroner’s Office, FBI Cincinnati Field Office Evidence Response Team, Brookville Police Department, and the Ohio Task Force 1 provided assistance as well.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Detective Sergeant Chad Noble at 937-378-4435, extension 130.