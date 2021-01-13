Brookville man indicted on charges connected to stabbing death of mother

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 28-year-old Taylor Wesley Walter in connection to the stabbing death of his mother, Donna Walter.

Heck said on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Donna’s sister called a neighbor to check on her after not being able to reach her by phone or text.

The neighbor called 911 after finding Donna unconscious and bloody. Police responded to the home on Brookville-Pyrmont Road and found pronounced Donna deceased.

The autopsy determined Donna was stabbed approximately 30 times with a kitchen knife.

According to a release, further investigation determined Taylor had committed the murder. At the time of the homicide, he was under indictment for Aggravated Possession of Drugs from an incident that occurred on September 3, 2019 on Upper Lewisburg Road. That case is pending.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Taylor on:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing serious harm

Taylor was previously indicted on June 15, 2020 for burglary and other counts in an unrelated case that occurred on Johnsville‐Brookville Road on June 4, 2020. That case is currently scheduled for a trial in April.



Taylor will be arraigned on this new case on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.