Brookville man arrested for burglary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Burglary charges have been approved by the Prosecutor’s Office on a Brookville man for an incident that occurred in Perry Township on June 4.

Around 8 a.m. on June 4, 2020, Perry Township police responded to reports of a break-in at a residence on Johnsville-Brookville Road. Officers with Brookville and Clay Township also responded.

Officers say 27-year-old Taylor Wesley Walter broke into the home, and while he was inside, he found a 9mm handgun owned by the victim homeowner.

Walter is the primary suspect in the death of his mother, Donna Walter, whose body was found on February 10, 2020, in the Perry Township home she shared with Walter. He was arrested in connection with the homicide roughly two hours after the incident and was released pending further investigation.

At the time of the homicide, Walter was under indictment for aggravated possession of drugs stemming from an incident that occurred on September 3, 2019, on Upper Lewisberg Road.

He also had a warrant from Clark County for OVI.

Despite this, he was released on a Conditional Own Recognizance (COR) bond over the Prosecutor’s objections.

Charges of burglary and having weapons while under disability were approved on Friday.

Walter is now in custody at the Montgomery County Jail. The new case will proceed to the Grand Jury seeking an indictment.