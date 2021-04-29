Brookville looking to restore parks and repave roads with latest tax levy issues

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)- The city of Brookville is putting two tax levy issues on the ballot for May 4 in the hopes of generating revenue for repairing streets and parks.

Issues 1 and 2 both failed during the November election.

“Last time we had a presidential election and that took precedence but this time it’s about us,” said Mayor Chuck Letner.

Since November, he and other supporters of the levy have been raising awareness for what the two levies mean, what they will do, and what they will cost.

Issue 1 is a levy to support city parks for the next five years. Issue 1 is a five year levy that would generate approximately $118,304 annually and cost a homeowner with a home valued at $150,000, $50.50 annually.

The funds would be used to preserve and enhance playgrounds, improve tennis and basketball courts, install walking paths and maintain the life of existing buildings and sports fields. There is also a plan to add pickleball, frisbee golf, an outdoor fitness center and a dog park.

Issue 2 is a five-year levy focused on rebuilding streets in Brookville. It would generate approximately $474,447 annually and cost a homeowner with a home valued at $150,000, $202.36 annually.

The funds from each levy can only be used for the issue that they were intended for. Money can not be taken from one levy to support other projects.

Brookville’s mayor says the city has had a problem with using too much money from the general fund collected by income tax so far. He says the city has gone without repaving roads for years and that Issue 2 go to repaving 34 1/2 miles of roadway and repave streets in every neighborhood over the next 5 years.

Mayor Letner says he’s hoping voters will still participate in this year’s election although there are not as many high profile issues and candidates on the ballot

“If you’re passionate and motivated…that’s what brings them out on a non national election year …[and] I know a lot of our folks here in town are passionate.”

For more information on Issue 1 and 2, click here.