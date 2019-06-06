Brookville HS racing to complete repairs after EF-4 tornado

BROOKVILLE, Ohio(WDTN) - School surveillance cameras caught the moment an EF-4 tornado tore through Brookville.

"It was devastating to see what happened and I think it was even worse when we saw it in the daylight," said Brookville Superintendent Tom Hopkins.

Inside the building was a clear picture of how devastating that storm was. The roof was torn off leaving wires and insulation exposed. Now, the district has crews on campus hurrying to make repairs.

"We're moving on adrenaline now and trying to make sure the building is safe," Hopkins said.

A temporary roof is now installed. The start of the school year is about 10 weeks away. Hopkins said at this point it is hard to tell whether they will meet their deadline.

There is possibility of pushing back the start if the work takes too long to complete. If completion of renovation is too far off, the district has other plans.

"Then, we would probably begin to give some consideration bringing modular (classrooms) in and setting them on the grounds," Hopkins said.

Students have already missed three days of school due to the tornado. They spent those days out in the community helping clear debris. Superintendent Hopkins said students learned more helping neighbors in the community than they would have in a classroom.

So far, there's no estimate for what damages will cost but most of the damage will be covered by insurance.

For now, the district is asking for patience and strength.

"We just have to keep on that course," Hopkins said.

On top of the structural damage to the buildings, there is also a lot of work that needs to be done on several sports fields. Hopkins said that work will ramp up after the buildings are safe for students.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.