Brookville marching band overcomes obstacles due to tornado repairs

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Repairs are underway at Brookville Local Schools, but they are impacting summer activities, which the district is finding different ways to accommodate for.

Brookville Local Schools are not scheduled to begin the new school year until August 15, but Superintendent Tim Hopkins said even with the construction going on, it’s been a very busy summer.

“Between June and August, there’s always a lot of foot traffic whether that be athletics or band, our teachers are in all the time,” said Hopkins.

Those on campus are having to adapt to the construction zones taking over the school as they repair the $2 million worth of damage caused by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

The lot where the band normally practices is now filled with roofing material.

Hopkins said they are moving band practice and camp to the baseball diamond for the time being.

The outfield has been striped for band camp which takes place July 22-26.

The Band Director, Austin Brown, said this will mean so much to the students when they need as much normalcy as possible.

“The name of the game for us this year as a band is the show must go on but we’re going to have to be flexible,” said Brown.

Austin said giving the kids something to look forward to is worth any challenges they might face with the changes.

“A lot of kids have been personally affected,” said Brown. “I know of at least one student in my band whose home was totally destroyed.”

Brown said he knows the administration has been hard at work getting everything as ready as they possibly can for students to return, and added it’s apparent the students’ well being is their top priority.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to say a month after an EF4 tornado hits Brookville, that we’re going to be able to have marching band, that’s pretty great, I’m pumped about that,” said Brown.

Band camp runs from July 22 to July 26, and Brown said they hope to have a performance together that they will do at the community cookout that is also on July 26.

