Brookville group donates 500 masks to foster children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Brookville-based group donated 500 masks to Montgomery County foster children on Thursday at the Haines Children’s Center.

Valerie Thorn and Rachel Estep are the co-founders of Brookville Sewing Mask Covers, a group of about 60 people. Together, the group has created more than 12,000 masks in just two months.

The masks come in different sizes and designs to better fit kids.

“I understand the foster care system and the fact that some of these kids, they don’t feel like they belong, and they don’t feel like they have anything that’s theirs. We wanted to make something that’s theirs to let them know they’re cared for that they’re loved, and we are going to look out for them as a community,” said Thorn.

Members of the group are known as “Sewing Angels.”