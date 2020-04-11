Brookville Grille to host free Easter dinner

Rosemary-cider brined Easter pork loin roast is seen is this photo taken Monday, Feb. 27, 2012 in Concord, NH. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Brookville Grille is hosting an Easter dinner for around 1,000 people on Sunday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2 NEWS was told in an email from Brookville Grille that attendees don’t have to leave their car or pay a thing – the restaurant will be setup outside and ready to go.