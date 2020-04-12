Brookville Grille serves 1,000 free Easter dinners

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A growing line of more than a hundred cars slowed traffic on several streets in Brookville, showing how food can really bring people together.

Justin and Jamie Izor, owners of Brookville Grille, decided to give out 1,000 free Easter meals to those in their community.

“If we can help with food that’s our way of doing that and giving back to everybody and helping them out,” said Jamie Izor. “We were just hoping with today that we could maybe give them something to smile about. A lot of people can’t be with their families right now.”

Customers were given the option of ham, roast beef or pork loin with pre-made fixings. There were also various dessert options, from brownies to cobblers, to pumpkin rolls and dream bars.

The Izor’s day started at 4 am as they began cooking in preparation for the crowds that showed up hours before the doors opened at 11 am.

“It took some preparation. We’ve never quite served a thousand people or more so it takes some time,” said Izor.

The Izor’s are thanking their loyal customers for continuing to order carryout since the pandemic started. The say it has helped them to keep their doors open and be as generous and they were today.

“Theyh have definitely been super supportive with everything going on they have supported us so much with carryout.. We’ve really been able to sustain what we have to do to make it work.”

The Brookville Grille is open for carryout from 8 am to 8 pm daily.