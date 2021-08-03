Brookville crews sent to fire on National Road

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are at the scene of a house fire on National Road in Brookville.

The Brookville Fire Department told 2 NEWS that the initial call came in around 7 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene said that no one was hurt but some family pets were sent to the veterinarian for their safety.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but the fire itself was not difficult to fight.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it with new information when it becomes available.