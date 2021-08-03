Brookville crews sent to fire on National Road

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are at the scene of a house fire on National Road in Brookville.

The Brookville Fire Department told 2 NEWS that the initial call came in around 7 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene said that no one was hurt but some family pets were sent to the veterinarian for their safety.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but the fire itself was not difficult to fight.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Nelsonville police officer killed in crash

Suspected COVID-19 Cases In Tigers Leads To Closure Of Safari Park Exhibit

Push to hire more nurses

Miami Valley restaurant, gym react to NYC vaccine policy

West Carrollton looking to honor citizens in 'Plaza of Fame'

Watch NY AG James reveals findings of Cuomo investigation

More News