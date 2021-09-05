Brookville cancer survivor gives back

Rhoades plans to end the evening with Fireworks (Joe Gurnig, WDTN)

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Brookville cancer survivor is giving back to the community.

David Rhoades was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in February 2019. That April, he said, the Brookville community held a charity event to raise money for the operation required to save his life.

Two years later, he’s found a way to pay it forward.

At 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, Rhoades will be hosting a ‘Give Back’ cookout and concert at the Rhoads House at 4058 Crawford Toms Run Road, Brookville.

Rhoades said there will be lots of food, drink, and games, as well as three live performers throughout the evening. He hopes to finish the night with fireworks.

in case of rain, Rhoades said the event will be moved to September 11 at the same location.