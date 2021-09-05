Brookville cancer survivor gives back

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhoades plans to end the evening with Fireworks (Joe Gurnig, WDTN)

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Brookville cancer survivor is giving back to the community.

David Rhoades was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in February 2019. That April, he said, the Brookville community held a charity event to raise money for the operation required to save his life.

Two years later, he’s found a way to pay it forward.

At 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, Rhoades will be hosting a ‘Give Back’ cookout and concert at the Rhoads House at 4058 Crawford Toms Run Road, Brookville.

Rhoades said there will be lots of food, drink, and games, as well as three live performers throughout the evening. He hopes to finish the night with fireworks.

in case of rain, Rhoades said the event will be moved to September 11 at the same location.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Cedarville family shares story of son deployed to Afghanistan to evacuate Kabul airport

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home from Louisiana

'Scissorland': Home where 'Edward Scissorhands' filmed now free museum, screenings to come

Get sweet treats at the Small Business Support Stand in Kettering Saturday

More News