Closings
There are currently 106 active closings. Click for more details.

Brookville business starts ‘pay it forward’ program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – What’s the Scoop?, a Brookville-based ice cream shop, has started a program where patrons can pay it forward by buying treats for others in the community.

WDTN.com was tipped off to this by an email where the sender said that an anonymous buyer bought 83 sundaes for Brookville’s first responders, city council and city employees.

What’s the Scoop? opened March 7, weeks before the coronavirus outbreak forced new social distancing standards and closed restaurant dining areas to the public.

Visit the shops facebook page to see all the random acts of kindness coming from Brookville, Ohio.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS