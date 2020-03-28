Brookville business starts ‘pay it forward’ program

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – What’s the Scoop?, a Brookville-based ice cream shop, has started a program where patrons can pay it forward by buying treats for others in the community.

WDTN.com was tipped off to this by an email where the sender said that an anonymous buyer bought 83 sundaes for Brookville’s first responders, city council and city employees.

What’s the Scoop? opened March 7, weeks before the coronavirus outbreak forced new social distancing standards and closed restaurant dining areas to the public.

Visit the shops facebook page to see all the random acts of kindness coming from Brookville, Ohio.