Brookeville cancer survivor gives back to community by paying it forward

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– A Brookville man giving back to his community after they gave his family everything. On Sunday, the Rhoades hosted a family-fun celebration as a thank you to Brookville that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for his cancer treatment.

Lifelong Brookville Resident David Rhoades says his community gave him everything in a time when he needed it the most. He says his cancer diagnosis shook his family, but it was his friends and neighbors who came to his rescue.

“My doctor told me my cancer is in remission, I came home and told my boys I want to give back to my community and pay it forward for what everybody has done for me,” said Rhoades.

David says tonight is all about paying it forward. In 2019, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer, and as a single dad raising several sons, his classmates from highschool, church fellowship and more raised an enormous amount of money to help him out. One of David’s sons says his father’s cancer diagnosis has taught him the importance of life.

“I realized how blessed we all are, everyone should count your blessings and for a lack of words be nice, be gracious, help others and give to the people who give to you,” said Johnathan Rhoades.

David’s journey is still ongoing, he has a couple more surgeries scheduled but he’s optimistic.

“Put your worries off to the side so we’ll have a good evening, fellowship and people who are out there that’s sick and have hope,” said Rhoades. “With prayer and everything I’m hoping to be a new man by the first of the year.”

David’s family says they’re encouraging everyone to always pay it forward when someone helps.