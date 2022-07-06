DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton road is flooded after a water main broke Wednesday morning.

According to a post by Dayton Police and Fire, Riverside Drive has been closed between E. Siebenthaler Avenue and Knecht Drive on the southbound side and Siebenthaler Avenue and Hillcrest Drive on the northbound side.

A photo posted by Dayton Police and Fire shows the road to be flooded on both sides.

Dayton Police and Fire said that the road will remain closed for a significant amount of time while crews work to repair the broken water main.