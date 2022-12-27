Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People were forced to evacuate a medical building on Tuesday after a pipe burst, flooding the building with water.

The Miami Valley Fire District was called to the South Dayton Professional Centre on Miamisburg-Centerville Road after water flooded a medical facility.

Crews on the scene said a pipe had burst on the second floor, flooding the building with high water. The flood also damaged medical equipment that was being held there.

Everyone was forced to evacuate, and the building has been closed while crews clean up the damage left behind.

At this time, it is uncertain what may have caused the pipe to burst.