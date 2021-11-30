DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers Metro Parks and Cohen Recycling are partnering to make it easy to get rid of broken and unwanted Christmas lights this year.

According to a release by Five Rivers Metro Parks, barrels have been placed at several Metro Parks locations where you can drop off old, broken, or unwanted strings of lights for recycling. Lights must be loose and not in bags or boxes.

“The partnership we have with Cohen allows us to help people be more sustainable during the holidays when people generally send the most waste to the landfill,” said Tim Pritchard, Five Rivers MetroParks’ sustainability coordinator. “It’s really easy to do something good for yourself and the environment in one trip. Plan a park outing where there is a lights recycling bin, drop off your lights and enjoy some time outdoors.”

Barrels can be found at the folowing locations during park hours:

Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance

Sugarcreek MetroPark, 4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook: Recycling bin is located at the main parking lot entrance under the kiosk

Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the front of the main building

Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin located at the education building at the Possum Creek Farm

Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. Recycling bin located outside the Visitor Center entrance

Adventure Central (Wesleyan MetroPark) 2222 N. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton. Recycling bin located outside the Adventure Central entrance

2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the northwest entrance and is accessible anytime

For more information about the holiday light recycling program, click here.