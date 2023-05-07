DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The British Car Museum cruised into Dayton to showcase classic cars on the same day as the coronation day of King Charles III.

People from all over the Miami valley flocked to the museum to look at over 60 cars; most have been donated to the museum from across the country. The featured lineup on Saturday was worthy of a king with classic cars on display, such as the Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and triumph.

Event attendees were able to get up close and personal with the well-preserved iconic cars. Some of the models at the event are so unique, that they have been featured in movies featuring James Bond and other famous films.

The mission of the museum is to preserve and educate the public, not only on these cars, but on the British culture as well.

“Trying to keep these things running and bring around the culture and history that surrounds them. The engineering design, all those aspects. Of course, today’s a great day for celebrating the culture with the king’s coronation. So that kind of all fits in real nice.”

The height of the museum’s day was the British First Secretary of Transport, Tim Cade, traveled from Washington DC to Dayton to personally hand deliver a letter of congratulations on the museum’s 25th anniversary.