Brisk winds and a blast of Arctic air drops wind chills to around zero today

Significantly colder outside today with wind chills ranging from -5 degrees to 5 degrees above zero. Winds may gust as high as 30 mph at times. Temperatures will struggle to reach around 20 this afternoon. Flurries are possible from time to time with best chances this morning.
TODAY: Breezy and much colder. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Wind chills -5 degrees below zero to 5 degrees above zero. High 21
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Wind chills in the single digits. Low 15
MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY (MONDAY): Increasing sunshine, still cold. High 28
A gradual warming trend for the week ahead with highs peaking in the mid 40s by the end of the week. Generally a dry week ahead with the next storm system approaching on Friday with chances for rain.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.