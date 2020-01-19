Brisk winds and a blast of Arctic air drops wind chills to around zero today

Significantly colder outside today with wind chills ranging from -5 degrees to 5 degrees above zero. Winds may gust as high as 30 mph at times. Temperatures will struggle to reach around 20 this afternoon. Flurries are possible from time to time with best chances this morning.

TODAY: Breezy and much colder. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Wind chills -5 degrees below zero to 5 degrees above zero. High 21

Wind chills will impact the entire Miami Valley today with much colder Arctic air.

Winds may gust as high as 30 mph today.

