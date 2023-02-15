DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dragon Arena, Dayton’s newest esports hub, will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday.

Kim Jones, the owner of Dragon Arena and CEO of DragonSquad eSports, said that the venture is the result of a collaboration between DragonSquad eSports and Wave Custom PCs to bring tech retail and gaming related products to the space.

“Tournaments and hourly gaming will make a return,” Jones said. “The space will be a one-stop-shop for all things gaming.”

The grand opening event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. At the grand opening, Wave Custom PCs will be raffling off a gaming PC, and DragonSquad eSports will be running a Smash bracket.

Jones is inviting Miami Valley community members to join in on the fun and help to bring the space back to life.

The arena is located at 212 Wayne Avenue, the former location of Connect Esports.

You can stay up to date with DragonSquad eSports on the organization’s Facebook page.