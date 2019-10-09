Bring Your Green Challenge kicks off in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizations from around Montgomery County and the Miami Valley officially kicked of the Bring Your Green Challenge Wednesday morning.

The Bring Your Green Challenge is a “year-long contest for local governments, businesses, schools, and office tenants to reduce costs while decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and natural resource consumption.”

There will be four platforms in which participants can compete:

Government – Green City Challenges to help local governments reach their environmental goals and engage their communities

Buildings – Commercial, office buildings, retail, manufacturing tenants, etc.

Schools – K-12 schools to help groom a new generation of sustainability thinkers

Green Eats – Coffee shops, restaurants, corner stores and food establishments to reduce waster and promote a sustainable food system.

To learn more about the program, click HERE.

