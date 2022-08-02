DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Public Schools Foundation is raising money and collecting instruments for schools in the district.

According to the website, the foundation is trying to raise money and collect instruments to combat past funding cuts for instrumental music.

The DPS Foundation said its goal is to have instrumental music programs for students, working back from high school to middle school to elementary.

“Statistics have shown that students who participate in music are not only more creative but are also more successful in math and other STEM fields,” said Dr. Ericka Harney, Director of the DPS Foundation.

