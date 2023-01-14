KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An area nonprofit organization is celebrating a major milestone.

Brigid’s Path is a Kettering non-profit organization that cares for children that have been in close proximity to addictive substances and the mothers. The organization is celebrating receiving their 200th baby.

Nurse Manager Victoria Halfacre tells 2 NEWS they are able to care for the visitors in need around the clock.

“Medically, we can help them withdrawal safely and give them medication they might need. We provide 24 hours a day, 7 days a week monitoring for the families,” Halfacre said. “We have our family advocates here to help guide them, so they are not alone.”

The Kettering non-profit works closely with other organizations, which has a background of helping different individuals.

Halfacre says, “Babies can be referred to us by the hospital, or a mom who is in need can come to us directly. We also work directly with a lot of counties who might refer as well. We just want to love them and provide a good life for them.”

The organization is accepting donations of baby wipes, bottled water, paper towels and more. If you would like to support Brigid’s Path or learn more about the organization, click here.