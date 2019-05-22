Brigid’s Path recognized as ‘Community All-Star’ during Dragons game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons recognized Brigid’s Path as part of the team’s “Community All-Stars” program Tuesday evening.

The facility was honored for the care and support provided to drug-exposed newborns and their families with a special tribute.

“We feel very much partners with the community and it’s just another way we can say ‘thank you’ to the community as well as the Dayton Dragons for letting us come on and show what we do at Brigid’s Path,” says Jane Snyder, Development Director with Brigid’s Path.

The Dragons will honor five “Community All-Stars” throughout the season.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.