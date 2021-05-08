Brigid’s Path launches fundraiser on Mother’s Day to raise more than $60k for drug-dependent babies

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Mother’s Day (May 9) and ending on Father’s Day (June 20) ‘the Powerful Pair‘ matching gift campaign is matching the total of financial gifts up to $60,000 for Brigid’s Path, thanks to two generous donors.

“We’re excited to really focus on what it is to be a mom and what it is to be a dad. This matching campaign is going to help us fill that gap for providing those services that we provide here at Brigid’s Path,” said executive director, Jill Kingston.

Kingston says this year, every dollar donated is even more impactful than ever before after a challenging year of trying to fundraise during a pandemic. Brigid’s Path uses all donated funds to help families with babies that are born drug-dependent.

“This money will help us be able to provide that care for the babies. The rocking, the cuddling, the one-on-one attention that they get here at Brigid’s Path,” explained Kingston. “We keep the families together and work on attachment and bonding and giving baby the best chance at life.”

When supporters donate through the Powerful Pair webpage, they can write a message of hope and support that will get delivered a Brigid’s Path family.

“The community has always wrapped us with prayer with support so just knowing we have the Dayton community to come around and help us make an impact on the most vulnerable in this community has been a huge blessing to us,” shared Kingston.

For more information on donating to the Powerful Pair campaign, click here.