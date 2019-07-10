Brigid’s Path joins elite foundation backed by Koch Brothers

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Brigid’s Path has been accepted into an elite group of non-profits.

Brigid’s Path is a residential pediatric recovery center. They help nurse newborns born addicted to drugs back to better health. They also provide countless services to families looking to get back on their feet.

Brigid’s is one of only 2 newborn addiction recovery centers in the United States.

The Stand Together Foundation was founded by one of the Koch Brothers, a well known family in the U.S.

By partnering with Brigid’s Path, the foundation hopes the recovery center can be a leader for other communities across the U.S.

Jill Kingston, the executive director of Brigid’s Path says the Stand Together Foundation was formed to essentially bring together elite non-profits to help make the world a better place.

“They really invest in the people and invest in the program before they invest money,” said Kingston.

When you’re a non-profit that survives on donations and grants, it’s always nice when foundations like Stand Together actually seek organizations like Brigid’s Path out, instead of making them apply.

“We are normally reaching out nationally for grants. For whatever you can imagine. Writing our story to get in places to try and get funding,” said Kingston.

Brigid’s Path has seen their success stories reach the desks of some of the most influential people in the world. Ashley Evans has been to Washington D.C. several times. Even appearing at the State of the Union.

“The bi-partisan support is what is really important to us. Because we are very a-political. We just want to help the families. We don’t care about political lines,” said Kingston.

More than 2,000 non-profits were vetted for the program. Roughly 150 organizations have made the cut to join the Catalyst Program.

The program will help grow leadership skills and help non-profits network to become more efficient. There’s a chance more grant opportunities will be made available.

Do donate to Brigid’s Path click here.

