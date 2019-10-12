Brigid’s Path hosts creative fundraiser to expand services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At one of their signature fundraising events, artists lend their talents and supporters offer their dollars to help Brigid’s Path in their mission.

“We have people that continue to come to this event because they think it’s so different and so unique,” said Jane Snyder, development director for Brigid’s Path.

In their first 21 months of operation, the facility has treated 61 babies. They were recently approved for $1 million in state funding for 2021 and another $2 million in 2022.

“That means that we can care for our babies and our families because we are seeing some great, great successes,” Snyder said.

Even so, demand for services are high at Brigid’s Path and they’ve run out space.

“It continues to be a problem and so we have to be diligent and we can’t give up and we have to continue to fight this terrible epidemic,” Snyder said.

Friday night’s fundraiser featured a runway show styled by a local salon. Artists could be seen creating works of art on site that were up for sale in a silent auction.

Brigid’s Path has a goal is to raise $10,000 for a new family center at its current space.

“We’re going to have laundry facilities as well as a space for them to sort of relax before they go back to see their babies,” Snyder said.

With the opioid epidemic far from over, Snyder hopes the community will continue their support.

“Ultimately, we just want to make the best family situation for everyone involved,” Snyder said.

Brigid’s Path has been on the national stage in its short time in operation. Earlier this year, one of their mothers in recovery was invited to Washington, D.C. for the State of the Union Address. She was an official guest of the First Lady.

