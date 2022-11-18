Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s first newborn recovery center is celebrating half a decade of care in the Miami Valley.

Since opening in 2017, Brigid’s Path in Kettering helped nearly 200 infants overcome drug withdrawl.

Friday marked five years since Brigid’s Path held their first nurse orientation, which would lead to them helping their first infant a month later.

Now they’re looking back on what they accomplished in the last five years and what’s next.

Assistant Director Rebekah Baumer has been here since the beginning, starting as a nurse herself.

“I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time,” Baumer said.

She said she’s seen the transformation the center has gone through in just five years.

When Brigid’s Path first started, they could only take in four babies. Now they have the capacity for 10.

Brigid’s Path also provides a prenatal program, education for parents and connections to resources for families.

“When you see a family come in here, you can tell that they feel like there’s no hope,” Baumer said. “When they walk out of the door, and they have a smile on their face, and they’re getting to leave with their baby, it’s just it’s amazing to know that we got to have a little bit of exposure to that.”

Baumer said each baby Brigid’s Path helps leaves a handprint on their hearts.

“It’s amazing to see the growth that they do and to see them continue, you know, in the years after they leave here, all the wonderful things that they’re doing,” Baumer said.

Brigid’s Path’s goal for the next five years is to continue to grow and serve more babies, Baumer said. In order to do that, they need support and donations from the community because all of the services they offer to families are free.

