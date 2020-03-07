Brigid’s Path founder reflects on organization’s growth, community challenges

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jill Kingston founded Brigid’s Path in 2014, after fostering several infants born exposed to addictive substances.

It was the first newborn recovery center in Ohio when it opened in 2017 with a goal of helping both babies and mothers in crisis.

Kingston says the support they provide is critical for families, both in the short and long term.

“We provide hope for these moms, these families and these newborns as they journey on in their life to figure out how to overcome the substance use disorder and how to really live up to their God-given potential,” Kingston said.

Since opening three years ago, Brigid’s Path has helped more than 60 families facing addiction issues.

