Brigid’s Path expecting to treat more babies

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide awareness campaign is underway to educate people about how drug abuse is impacting newborns. This comes after former governor John Kasich issued a proclamation spearheaded by Brigid’s Path, a first-of-its-kind facility in Kettering.

Being that it is Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Awareness Week, those at Brigid’s Path say their treatment numbers are up, and they are attributing that to a growth in national awareness.

Last year, Brigid’s Path treated 33 babies while also giving parents a safe, home-like environment to take control of their life.

“Now that awareness is being spread through the moms that have been through Brigid’s Path, we are getting a lot of women who are pregnant reaching out to us because they’ve talked to a mom that’s been through our program,” said Director of Family Advocacy Kim Kleinhans.

Brigid’s Path is on pace to see and treat more than 60 newborns this year with the type of care that only exists in two facilities in the United States outside of hospital NICUs.

“We have moms that have come through and they get here and say, ‘We wish we would have known about you sooner’,” said Kleinhans.

Within the last two years, several county agencies across the Miami Valley have started to partner with Brigid’s Path.

However, the work happening there isn’t covered by Medicaid, meaning more babies could be going untreated.

But because of the recently-passed CRIB ACT, Medicaid now has a pathway to cover residential pediatric recovery facilities.

It’s now up to the state to make that path assessible.

So, it’s only a matter of time before moms and their newborns get a second chance.

“I like to say 150 years ago we would be living with extended family members. We would have had the support of mom, aunts, sisters. Now we are expected to do it alone,” says Kleinhans.

