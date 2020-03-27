Brigid’s Path completes construction on family advocacy center

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Brigid’s Path, the first newborn recovery center in Ohio, has completed construction on a family advocacy center to expand services and offerings for families impacted by substance abuse disorder.

The new center inside Brigid’s Path will provide on-site laundry, additional restroom and shower facilities and a full kitchen for moms and families to use while their infants are receiving care at Brigid’s Path. Families will be able to start using the facility immediately.

In a press release Jill Kingston, executive director of Brigid’s Path, said, “Especially in this time of uncertainty, our goal is to give our families the space they need to make the best decisions they can for their futures.”

Kingston expects Brigid’s Path to care for more and more babies in the coming weeks and months.

As a licensed Children’s Crisis Care Facility for the state of Ohio, Brigid’s Path focuses on serving families impacted by addiction during normal operations. But, this licensure allows the team to help babies and moms who are in crisis for other reasons.

Eventually, additional educational opportunities like cooking or finance classes will be offered in the new family advocacy center, and an on-site visitation center will be available for program graduates.

Funding for the $340,000 project was made partially possible by grants from The Dayton Foundation and The Virginia W. Kettering Foundation. Brigid’s Path is working to secure additional funding for furniture, appliances and staffing in the new center.