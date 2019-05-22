Brigid's Path recognized as 'Community All-Star' during Dragons game
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons recognized Brigid’s Path as part of the team’s “Community All-Stars” program Tuesday evening.
The facility was honored for the care and support provided to drug-exposed newborns and their families with a special tribute.
“We feel very much partners with the community and it’s just another way we can say ‘thank you’ to the community as well as the Dayton Dragons for letting us come on and show what we do at Brigid’s Path,” says Jane Snyder, Development Director with Brigid’s Path.
The Dragons will honor five “Community All-Stars” throughout the season.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Local Morehouse grad reflects on speaker's gift to pay off loans
At Morehouse College on Sunday, billionaire philanthropist and tech investor Robert F. Smith pledged to donate up to $40 million to cover graduates' student debt.Read More »
-
Dayton NAACP to hold series of unity themed community events
The NAACP said they commend the hard work of local law enforcement and are confident in law enformcent's ability to keep people safe throughout the city.Read More »
-
Brigid's Path recognized as 'Community All-Star' during Dragons game
The facility was honored for the care and support provided to drug-exposed newborns and their families with a special tribute.Read More »
-
Officials discuss Good Samaritan closure at community meeting
It’s also a forum, where neighbors are free to ask questions.Read More »
-
CycleBar hosts fundraiser for NEC awareness
Reid Denchik was born with NEC which forced doctors to remove 75 percent of his small intestine shortly after his birth.Read More »