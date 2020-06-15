BrightView opens new treatment center in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – BrightView will open its newest addiction treatment center in Piqua June 15, where it will offer medication assisted therapy (MAT), individual and group counseling, peer recovery support and wraparound social support services.

The newest center will be located at 1830 West High Street and will be open six days a week.

The center asks that people or families seeking help call at 833-510-HELP. Treatment often begins same day or next day, and walk-ins are accepted until 3:00 p.m.on weekdays.