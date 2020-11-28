Bright skies with lots of sunshine this afternoon

The final weekend of November will be nice with seasonable temperatures and dry conditions. Enjoy the weather this weekend, because it’s sweater weather next week. Our first storm system to bring snow to the Miami Valley is forecast to come in Sunday night and Monday. Rain will be changing to snow, Monday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 48
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 30
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High 52
Rain moves into the area Sunday night. As temperatures drop, rain changes to snow on Monday. Snow showers are likely through Tuesday with some accumulations likely. Much colder for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s.
