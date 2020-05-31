Bright blue sky, low humidity and comfortable temperatures today

Another spectacular day with bright blue skies, loads of sunshine, comfortable temperatures and low humidity! Temperatures recover nicely this afternoon into the 60s after starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s.
TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly cool. High 68
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 44
MONDAY: Partly sunny and nice! High 73
Overnight Monday there may be a light shower or two. Tuesday looks dry and warmer. Heat and humidity return mid week with daily chances of showers and storms.
