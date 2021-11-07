MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, November 8, the Edwin C. Moses Blvd. entrance ramp will begin nightly road closures while crews work on the I-75 bridge deck.

This construction is part of the dual bridge repair project on Interstate 75 over Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Carillon Boulevard in Dayton, a release by ODOT said.

The entrance ramp will be closed from 10 pm to 6 am every night from Monday, November 8 to Friday, November 12, the release said. All work hours are dependent on the weather.

The ODOT said that drivers should expect lane closures and 15-minute road closures on Edwin C Moses Blvd. between Arena Park Drive and Cincinnati St from 8 pm to 6 am this week.

The ODOT recommends that motorists take a detour by way of Edwin C. Moses Blvd. to Dryden Road to I-75 Southbound.