Bridge replacement to close part of Whipp Road starting Monday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, (WDTN) – Bridge work in Washington Township will close part of Whipp Road starting Monday.

Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said the start of a bridge replacement project to replace a deteriorated 106”x73” inch Pipe Arch structure crossing West Whipp Road will necessitate the closure. The work will also include replacing connecting stormwater pipes, sanitary sewers and water mains.

The project will require closing Whipp Road between John Hole School and Paddington Road, beginning Monday, March 29, 2021, for approximately nine weeks.

Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers around the closure via Far Hills Avenue, Rahn Road, and Mad River Road. Access to all businesses and residences to and from West Whipp Road will remain open.

Seton Hill Street will also be closed at West Whipp Road, and access to all residences on Seton Hill Street will be from Alex Bell Road to the south via Fieldson Road and Saddlewood Avenue.