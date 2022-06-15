PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Route 127 will see closures for 30 days while crews work on a bridge preservation project.

According to a release, U.S. Route 127 will be closed just north of U.S. 40 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 23. During this closure, crews will be working to replace a box-beam structure over Price Creek.

Drivers should avoid the area and will be detoured via U.S. 40, S.R. 726, S.R. 722 in Darke County and U.S. 127, the release said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has hired contractors to complete this project, the release said. BCC Ohio Inc. has been awarded a contract of approximately $975,000 to complete the project, which includes this bridge work as well as replacing a structure on U.S. 35 over Elkhorn Creek. All projects are expected to be completed in fall of 2022.

To keep up with traffic information across Ohio, visit www.OHGO.com.