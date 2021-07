LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — The bridge over Bull Run, between Pekin Road and Red Lion-Five Points Road, will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, July 26.

The Warren County Engineer’s Office (WCEO) estimates the rehabilitation of the Springboro Road Bridge #41-2.49 to take nine weeks as long as weather cooperates.

The detour for the closure will use Red Lion-Five Points Road, Lower Springboro Road, Bunnell Hill Road and Pekin Road.

For more information, click here or call WCEO at 513-695-3301.