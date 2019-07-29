Bridge in Beavercreek set to close for four weeks

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The temporary closure of a bridge in Beavercreek may cause traffic issues for the next four weeks.

The bridge is located on New Germany-Trebein Road in Beavercreek Township between Beaver Valley Road and April Lane. It will be closed for approximately four weeks to replace the beams on the bridge.

