Bridge in Beavercreek set to close for four weeks

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The temporary closure of a bridge in Beavercreek may cause traffic issues for the next four weeks.

The bridge is located on New Germany-Trebein Road in Beavercreek Township between Beaver Valley Road and April Lane. It will be closed for approximately four weeks to replace the beams on the bridge.

