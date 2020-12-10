Bridge construction to close busy Kettering road: What you need to know

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction on a Kettering bridge will close a busy road twice in the next two weeks.

The City of Kettering said Thursday West Dorothy Lane will be closed on two separate occasions to accommodate work being performed of Ridgeway Bridge. W. Dorothy Lane will close between Southern Boulevard and Far Hills Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6 am to 6 pm and again on Thursday, Dec. 17 through the evening of Saturday, Dec. 19.

Kettering said bridge beams over Dorothy Lane will be removed and hauled away during this closure.

The detour route for West Dorothy Lane will use Southern Boulevard, West Stroop Road and Far Hills Avenue for both directions of Dorothy Lane traffic. Updates will be provided on the City of Kettering’s Facebook and Twitter pages throughout the process.

